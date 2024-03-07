Kate Middleton's uncle breaks silence on thoughts regarding Prince Harry

Kate Middleton’s uncle has finally shed some light into what he thinks of Prince Harry

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith issued these sentiments about the Princess of Wales.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with Celebrity Big Brother on ITV.

The conversation began with her hailing the Princess of Wales and even going as far as to say, “She’s beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum . . . so the way the monarchy is moving, it’s family-centric.”

And “that’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history.”

Not to mention, “I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself” and “I think everyone felt the same about how much did we love Harry and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with the Queen.”

In regards to his decision to break his silence now, the future Queen’s uncle said, “It’s absolute b******* and I didn’t hide my feelings very well when I was offered the opportunity to say something, I just thought I’d say it as I saw it. I did think I caught the tone of nation.”