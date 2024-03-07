 
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith breaks silence on her recovery

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith has confirmed that she’ll “be back” during the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

During the new episode, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu asked Gary: "Where's Kate?”

Gary, however, mentioned that Kate doesn’t want to make her illness public. He went on to share discrete information on his niece’s recovery.

He said: "Because she doesn't want to talk about that, the last thing I'm going to do is... there's a kind of code of etiquette.”

"If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion," he added.

He then shared: "I spoke to her mum, my sister, she's getting the best care in the world. And all the family's done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else.”

He continued: “They put a statement out and just said, 'She's taking some time to (recuperate) and will see you in Easter'."

Ekin-Su then said: "I've heard mixed things about Kate and I don't want to make a comment, but whatever it is, do you want her to come back?"

"She'll be back, of course she will," answered Gary.

Read more: Kate Middleton's uncle breaks silence on thoughts regarding Prince Harry

The Princess of Wales received “planned abdominal surgery” on January 17, following which she stayed at the London Clinic for almost two weeks before retiring to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where she’s currently recovering. 

