Thursday, March 07, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate takes key measure to return to work amid recovery

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 07, 2024

The Princess of Wales has taken a key step to return to work “soon” as she recovers from her abdominal surgery.

Princess Kate took a big step towards returning to work by hiring a personal secretary, namely Lieutenant Colonel Tom White.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, says Kate is eager to return to work and has “no intention” to let her charity projects suffer because of her recovery.

She told Fabulous: “The Princess is obviously doing her best behind the scenes to get fit and healthy so she is ready to face the publicity which will surround her return to public engagements after Easter.”

“She has hired a new private secretary in the shape of dashing former equerry to the late queen, Lieutenant Colonel Tom White,” she continued.

She added: “He will be helping move forward her pet project to get big business to help support the early childhood she considers so important.”

Ingrid noted that the Princess of Wales is no “slouch” and despite being in recovery, she’s trying her best to not let her projects suffer.

She said: “She had no intention of allowing her dreams of helping young children to suffer just because she was in recovery after her abdominal operation.”

“Kate is distraught she has had to cancel so many things since her operation and is determined she will soon be back in control better than ever,” Ingrid concluded. 

