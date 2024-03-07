Timothee Chalamet wants Austin Butler in his Bob Dylan movie

Timothée Chalamet wants to keep working with Austin Butler on his Bob Dylan biopic

In a recent revelation, Timothée Chalamet expressed his desire to extend his on-screen partnership with Austin Butler beyond their roles in the blockbuster 'Dune: Part Two.'



The 28-year-old actor, set to portray Bob Dylan in the biopic titled A Complete Unknown, has been spotted in Los Angeles carrying a guitar, indicating his dedication to preparing for the role.

Back in January 2020, Chalamet announced his bid to play Bob Dylan under the direction of James Mangold.



Responding to inquiries, he mentioned a wish for Butler's inclusion, drawing a connection to the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, where Tyler Hilton portrayed a young Elvis Presley.

Chalamet envisioned a unique musical cinematic universe for A Complete Unkown.

Expressing his interest in creating such a universe, he revealed brief discussions with Butler, seeking insights into becoming a music icon.

The biopic will center around Bob Dylan's decision to introduce an electric guitar at the 1965 Newport Folk Music Festival, a moment that left a mark on the folk music scene.

In a recent interview with GQ, Chalamet shared his preparation process, collaborating with the same team that coached Austin Butler for his role as Elvis, including dialect coach Tim Monich, vocal coach Erich Vetro, and movement coach Polly Bennett.