Millie Bobby Brown opens up about the impact of ‘Stranger Things’ on her life and career

'Stranger Things' makes Millie Bobby Brown the actor she wanted

Stranger Things is about to end and Millie Bobby Brown is having her last goodbye to the character of Eleven as she credits the role for making her the actor that she wanted.



During an interview with Collider, the Enola Holmes actress said, “Eleven being super influential" for her "just as a person, but also as an actor," noting, "Eleven really shaped me into a woman and she really shaped me into the kind of actor I want to be."

She further continued expressing her emotions for the pivotal role of her career.

“Well, I'm really emotional, and I do attach myself to characters. I got the Eleven tattoo, so I always feel like there's gonna be a sense of her with me, and I'll always go back to her for reference.”

She continued, “Of course, I wanna grow as an actor and as a person, but of course, that's always gonna be my home and my root to who I was and who I am.”

In the meantime, Stranger Things' last season is in the works.