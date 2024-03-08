Brad Pitt's beau Ines de Ramon ends former marriage with major step

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly moved in together after dating for almost a year

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon took a big step towards her divorce from ex husband Paul Wesley.

The 31-year-old jewelry designer ended her three-year marriage with the Vampires Diaries actor in September 2022 as a rep told PEOPLE that their “decision to separate was mutual.”

Now, according to new court documents obtained by the outlet, the estranged couple finalized their divorce with Paul “waiving any future spousal or partner support payments” while Ines “wants to restore her former name.”

Moreover, their divorce was listed as “uncontested” with a note saying that they “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.”

The update comes after Ines recently moved in with Brad, whom she started dating in November 2022.

An insider told the outlet that "this big step" in their relationship has been “pretty decent” but she still has her own place.

“They are going very strong and she is happier than ever,” a source claimed.