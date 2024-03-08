Gigi Hadid snubbing Oscars 2024 with Bradley Cooper for daughter Khai?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper would not be making their red carpet debut on Oscars night

Gigi Hadid not joining the Oscars 2024 with boyfriend Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid will not be sharing the spotlight at Oscars 2024 with Bradley Cooper, who has two nominations for his performance in the film Maestro.



The Super Model’s decision to skip the upcoming awards night is because of her dedication to spend quality time with her 3-year-old daughter, Khai Malik.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "Gigi is not attending the Oscars with Bradley and will be at home with her daughter."

Gigi and Bradley are happy together and enjoying their time as a couple regardless of not making appearance as a couple at the Oscars. Another source told ET, "Bradley and Gigi are both genuinely so happy. They’re having a great time together, doing well as a couple, and co-parenting healthily on both sides."

Cooper shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with Irina Shayk, whom he split from in 2019 while Hadid shares 3-year-old daughter Khai Malik with One Direction's former member Zayn Malik.

The source further added, "Everyone is getting along, and it’s a good dynamic among all the parties. Zayn is continuing to be involved as a dad. Irina is still doing her own thing and is happy in her own life. Everyone’s being mature and focusing on their kids."

A source further talked about Gigi and Bradley relationship that it is getting more stronger and they are planning for the future together. “Gigi and Bradley's relationship is serious, and they have already spoken about their future together and next steps.”

The mother of 3-year-old and the Maestro star have been in relationship since October 2023 and since then they have been seen as a couple on many events. In February 2024 both were spotted enjoying a lunch date in NYC.