Linda Robson, the former TV sensation, gets candid about bankruptcy and financial struggles

Photo: Linda Robson makes shock admission about daughter and money

Linda Robson, the former American actress, is reportedly bad at keeping financial controls.

The Birds of a Feather alum recently made an appearance on the latest episode of the show Lorraine along with her daughter Lauren.

During this chat, Linda’s daughter lifted the lid from her ‘generous’ habits which led the actress to bankruptcy.

Lauren also confessed about her mother, “She's always been really bad with money. She used to get store cards and just spend on them, it's like she didn't think you had to pay them at the end of the month."

Explaining the ‘generous’ nature of the 65-year-old TV star, Lauren acknowledged, "She used to buy everyone everything, pay for everyone to go on holiday, pay for us to go places, so it's not like she just goes out shopping and spends everything on herself."

Linda chimed in to say, "I love buying presents for people."

Her daughter continued to reveal, "When she lost all of her money and went bankrupt she was in a terrible state so we never want that to happen to her again.”’

Nonetheless, Lauren claimed that she helped her mother to organize her finances more wisely with her 'strict' financial controls.

“I have her money, it goes into an account that I have access to and then I give her money on a Monday and a Friday," she even observed.

Later in the chat, the show host asked Linda if she gets “pocket money” for personal use, to which she admitted, "Yes.”

“And sometimes I ring her and say I've run out of money can I have some more? And she says no, you've had your pocket money, you'll have to wait," she said before signing off from the topic.