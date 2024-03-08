Pierce Brosnan attended the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 7, 2024

Pierce Brosnan approves of Cillian Murphy as the next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan just named Cillian Murphy as the perfect choice to play the famous role of James Bond in the future.

As reported by BBC, the actor who starred as the British agent in films from 1995 to 2002 stated that the Irish actor would be a great choice to take on the role.

The two actors attended the Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday, March 7, 2024 where the discussion of Cillian Murphy playing James Bond was held, off-stage.

"Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty's Secret Service," the 70-year-old actor told the outlet on Thursday.

Even though Brosnan has approved of Murphy to star as the fictional character, the Oppenheimer star feels otherwise.

"No. I think I'm a bit old for that," Murphy told reporters of media outlets on the red carpet of the event, reflecting on whether he would even be interested in taking up the role or not.

Pierce Brosnan was honored at the Award ceremony, alongside Molly Shannon and visual-effects supervisor Richie Baneham.