Ben Affleck previously dished that he did not want to make Jennifer's and his love life public

Photo: Ben Affleck sets major rules in marriage with Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seemingly trying hard to compromise in their marriage.

As fans will know, the celebrity couple does not shy away to talk explicitly about their different personalities.

With that being said, Jennifer’s newest documentary featured many moments when the duo mentioned that they were trying hard to work around their differences.

Now, according to a source of Heat Magazine, the couple have adopted 'new rules' in order to achieve peace and success in their married life.

The insider shared, “Jen’s gotten Ben to commit to two therapy sessions every week. Making time for at least one long weekend away a month together, so they can reconnect, is something else they’ve agreed on.”

“Ben has asked Jen to make more effort with his friends and family, and also feels he needs more autonomy,” they even mentioned.

Spilling the beans on the inner workings of the pair’s relationship, the source also revealed, “When they first reconnected, he’d been so focused on winning her back, when he did start to reassert himself and put up some healthy boundaries, it was a huge shock for her.”

The insider also claimed, “Ben’s agreed to work on another big project with her. She’s got all kinds of ideas for follow-ups to the documentary.”

“It’s all a work in progress, but they’re both determined to hang onto this marriage and put the effort in,” they remarked in conclusion.