'Inside Out 2' trailer unveils exciting 'new emotions'

'Inside Out 2' is expected to be released on June 14, 2024

Inside Out 2 just revealed its new characters in their newly released trailer, on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



Disney and Pixar launched the official trailer of the sequel to 2015's hit movie, Inside Out.

The film was headlined by Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling and a line-up of other voice over artists, cast as various emotions inside a young girl's head.

According to the synopsis of Inside Out 2, the movie revolves around the main character, Riley "as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!"

"Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone," the synopsis further read.

Along with Anxiety, the other newbies joining headquarters are Ennui, Envy and Embarrassment, who would be entertaining the audience with a whirlwind of emotions,

Inside Out is directed by Kelsey Mann, also known for his work on Monsters Inc., and hits the theatres on June 14, 2024.