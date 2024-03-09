Matthew Perry's ex recalls how he coaxed her to get drugs for him

Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards is sharing details of his battle with addiction

Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards is opening up on how the Friends star would convince people to get drugs for him.

Matthew died from “acute effects of Ketamine” in October last year. The Fools Rush In star was found unresponsive in his hot tub when help arrived. He was declared dead and foul play was ruled out immediately.

Matthew was receiving ketamine infusion therapy for his depression before his death due to overdose. Now, his ex-lover Kayti says the 54-year-old was likely getting more ketamine from someone in the health department. Kayti revealed that at one point he used to get Vicodin from a nurse and took 40 to 50 Vicodin a day.

"He had a way of enabling people to do things for him, saying ‘I’ll give you this amount of money if you keep your mouth shut and get me this,'" she shared with The Mirror.

She went on to admit that she was also one of the people who helped him get drugs. "He made it so hard to say no. He was like 'Kayti, can you run down and pick up this envelope for me, I’ll give you $5,000.' It was hard to say no to that," she said..

Kayti, who worked as Matthew’s assistant and witnessed his addiction firsthand, has urged law-enforcement to investigate where he got the ketamine from.

"It’s why I want people to investigate medical staff to see if he had a deal with any of them to give him some ketamine on the side,” she said.

"Matthew wasn’t a casual partier and when he was in his addiction, it was very scary," she shared. "He was just like a vacuum cleaner of anything you could get his hands on which is very dangerous. But with a person in active addiction, you can’t really tell them to stop or make them stop. You know, you can just kind of be there for them."