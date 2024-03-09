 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Eugenie reveals plans for her sons on International Women's Day

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married in 2018 and share two sons, August and Ernest together

Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Eugenie reveals plans for her sons on International Women's day

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has disclosed her plans for her two sons August and Ernest as she celebrated International Women’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter posted stunning photos with her mother Sarah Ferguson, sister Princess Beatrice and the late queen to mark the event.

Sharing the pictures, Eugenie writes: “Happy International Women’s day!”

She went on to say, “Taking a moment to celebrate some of the incredible women in my life, whilst being so proud to bring up boys so they can go on to celebrate the women in theirs.”

Reacting to it, one fan said, “Absolutely. bringing up boy feminists! Happy IWD”

Another said, “Happy international women’s day to you too! You inspire people every day.”

Sarah Ferguson, Riley Keough and Jane Ferguson also expressed their views on Eugenie’s plans by pressing the heart button on the post.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were married in 2018 and the couple have two sons, August and Ernest.

