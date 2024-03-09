Warner Bros head makes exciting comments about the prospects of ‘Barbie’ sequel

Exciting update puts spotlight on ‘Barbie' future

Barbie may get a sequel as Warner Bros chief Pam Abdy wants to see another chapter as the film broke numerous records globally.



Commenting on the future of the Mattel doll, the head honcho said she would “love to make a sequel to the box office blockbuster Barbie after the original movie “ignited audiences around the world.”

Confirming the talks, the studio boss said there were frequent conversations with the filmmaker Greta Gerwig on exploring the new world for the character.

Further, Pam told BBC it was hurtful when the Academy snubbed Greta and Margot Robbie from the nominations for Best Director and Best Lead Actress respectively.

Noting, that the director is a visionary and “one of the best filmmakers working today.”

Responding to the snub, Margot previously told TIME, "A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated.’ I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”