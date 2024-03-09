 
menu
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Exciting update puts spotlight on ‘Barbie' future

Warner Bros head makes exciting comments about the prospects of ‘Barbie’ sequel

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Exciting update puts spotlight on ‘Barbie future
Exciting update puts spotlight on ‘Barbie' future

Barbie may get a sequel as Warner Bros chief Pam Abdy wants to see another chapter as the film broke numerous records globally.

Commenting on the future of the Mattel doll, the head honcho said she would “love to make a sequel to the box office blockbuster Barbie after the original movie “ignited audiences around the world.”

Confirming the talks, the studio boss said there were frequent conversations with the filmmaker Greta Gerwig on exploring the new world for the character.

Further, Pam told BBC it was hurtful when the Academy snubbed Greta and Margot Robbie from the nominations for Best Director and Best Lead Actress respectively.

Noting, that the director is a visionary and “one of the best filmmakers working today.”

Responding to the snub, Margot previously told TIME, "A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated.’ I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’”

Robert Pattinson moves closer to taking big step in romantic life
Robert Pattinson moves closer to taking big step in romantic life
Taylor Swift 'opens a new chapter' in Travis Kelce romance?
Taylor Swift 'opens a new chapter' in Travis Kelce romance?
Prince Edward opens up about King Charles health
Prince Edward opens up about King Charles health
Hailey Bieber latest appearance raises questions about Justin Bieber post
Hailey Bieber latest appearance raises questions about Justin Bieber post
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles 'secret' plans for Prince William video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles 'secret' plans for Prince William
Millie Bobby Brown explains her changing accent: 'I want to mimic people' video
Millie Bobby Brown explains her changing accent: 'I want to mimic people'
Kristen Stewart ‘happy' and ‘committed' to fiancée Dylan Meyer
Kristen Stewart ‘happy' and ‘committed' to fiancée Dylan Meyer
Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to 'amazing women' in her life
Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to 'amazing women' in her life
Meghan Markle sparks new debate related to Kate Middleton with her latest move video
Meghan Markle sparks new debate related to Kate Middleton with her latest move
Treat Williams death case: Driver who killed ‘Everwood' star pleads guilty
Treat Williams death case: Driver who killed ‘Everwood' star pleads guilty
Princess Eugenie reveals plans for her sons on International Women's Day
Princess Eugenie reveals plans for her sons on International Women's Day
Meghan Markle reacts awkwardly to Brooke Shields ‘prostitute' comment video
Meghan Markle reacts awkwardly to Brooke Shields ‘prostitute' comment