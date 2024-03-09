Ariana Grande's confession comes after she ended her marriage with Dalton in July 2023

Ariana Grande makes shocking confession about Dalton Gomez marriage

Ariana Grande has finally spilled the beans on her former marriage with Dalton Gomez.

After remaining silent about her private life, the 30-year-old singer confessed that she “cried herself to sleep” and was “left needing therapy” in her new song.



In her new album Eternal Sunshine, Ariana released a track named Don’t Wanna Break Up Again in which she sang: “I fall asleep crying, you turn up the TV. You don’t wanna hear me. Baby, I made it so easy. Spent so much on therapy. With my own codependency. But you didn’t even try.”

Ariana and Dalton separated last year after two years of marriage, and settled their divorce in October 2023.

The Dangerous Woman crooner;s side of the story comes after she faced accusations of cheating with her new boyfriend Ethan Slater as the pair ended their respective marriages from their partners in the same month of July 2023.

Ariana’s fans were already prepared to hear the truth as an insider had previously told US Weekly, “Ariana thinks these songs will provide a lot of insight for her fans. It’s her side of the story regarding Dalton and Ethan.”