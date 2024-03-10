 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Robert Pattinson gets a new name amid Suki Waterhouse pregnancy

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are seemingly ready to welcome their first born

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Photo: Robert Pattinson gets a new name amid Suki Waterhouse pregnancy
Photo: Robert Pattinson gets a new name amid Suki Waterhouse pregnancy

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s much-anticipated marriage seemingly faces one roadblock.

As fans will know, the singing sensation, Suki is pregnant with the Twilight alum’s child. 

According to the new reports of People, the ex-boyfriend of Kristen Stewart is 'eager' to propose to his girlfriend ahead of their child's birth. However, his one trait is keeping him from doing so.

An insider privy to the outlet revealed that Robert “has always been marriage shy,” and so, Suki is reportedly willing to give him some time to take the next step in their relationship of nearly five years.

"She’s been careful not to push Rob into proposing,” another source told OK! Magazine.

The source from People also addressed that The Batman actor is likely “to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family.”

In addition to this, OK!’s tipster tattled that “It’s what” Suki “wanted — and what better time than the holidays to get engaged!”

For the unfamiliar, Suki Waterhouse announced her first pregnancy with Robert at the Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City in November 2023. 

