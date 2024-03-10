Doja Cat deactivates Instagram account over unpleasant treatment

 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Doja Cat, the 28-year-old singer known for hits like Paint The Town Red deactivated her Instagram account on March 9.

The decision followed her candid announcement to followers, expressing dissatisfaction with how she was 'spoken to' and 'treated' on the social media platform.

A Doja Cat's fanpage's story

Doja Cat, whose relationship with comedian J. Cyrus has been under scrutiny, initially posted a photo featuring a stone crab claw holding a cigarette. 

In the caption, she explained her departure, stating, "hey i'm gonna deactivate because im not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves." Later edits added, "I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but I just feel this is getting to be too much."

The singer emphasized the impact of online interactions on her mental well-being, urging people to be mindful of their words. 

This move follows recent speculation among fans, known as Kittenz, suggesting a possible breakup with J. Cyrus, fueled by alleged sightings of her profile on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Doja Cat and J. Cyrus first garnered attention as a couple in November 2022, with their relationship drawing controversy amid allegations of emotional abuse against J. Cyrus. 

In July 2023, Doja reportedly lost more than 250,000 followers on Instagram after she got into a public spat with her loyal fanbase, who call themselves “Kittenz.”

The rapper, unfazed by losing Instagram followers in the past, has now left fans curious about the reasons behind her sudden social media exit. 

