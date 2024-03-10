 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Samuel Moore

Kristen Stewart embraces family life amid career change hint

Kristen Stewart seemingly loves being the average home cook despite her lofty acting ambitions.

As fans will know, The Twilight Saga alum is currently engaged to Dylan Meyer and is perfectly happy with her partner, reported People.

Despite her wavering mind related to nuptials, the 33-year-old Love Lies Bleeding star is reportedly adamant to live a simple “family life.”

A source tells the outlet that Kristen “likes family life and is looking forward to more of that."

“She loves being at home doing domestic things,” they also shared.

These revelations come after Kristen told People Magazine that she was an amazing home chef earlier in the week.

“Yeah, I think if I wasn't an actor, I'd probably be a caterer,” she said.

“Keep the set running,” the actress joked before professing that she does not have a “go-to” dish in particular.

Expressing her passion for cooking, Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend said, “I cook all the time.”

“People who don't cook say, ‘Oh, I make that one thing.’ I'm like, ‘F******* name it. I will make it for you,'" the actress concluded at that time.  

