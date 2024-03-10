Josh Brolin steals the show with a historical and romantic comedy on Saturday Night Live

Josh Brolin enjoys 'Bridgerton' Inspired SNL Sketch

Josh Brolin takes viewers to 1893 Vienna in a latest Saturday Night Live’s Bridgerton-inspired Sketch.

In the comedy bit, Josh Brolin takes a delightful turn and went back to 1893 Vienna as a nobleman Kinskey who threw a glamorous ball to impress the archduchess, played by Sarah Sherman, his potential bride.

To win the archduchess’ heart, Kinskey came up with an eccentric idea and presented a giant Shrimp Tower as the ultimate gift. Although the tower was supposed to catch the eye of the royal lady, Kinskey himself became obsessed with his creation and lost focus on his attempt to impress the crown princess.

“If anything were to happen to my shrimp tower, I would obviously kill myself”, Kinskey claimed.

As the archduchess danced, Kinskey feared she would knock off his beloved invention and pushed her out the window.

Luckily, she was unhurt but after consecutive attempts by Kinskey to kill her, she walks in the ball in tattered dress and declared, “I’ve seen the way you passionately protect the things you love. And if you can love me as much as you love that shrimp tower, well, then I’d be the luckiest girl in Europe.”

However, to celebrate the big news, Kinskey takes a shrimp out of the gigantic tower and accidentally topples it.

The Sketch ends with everyone raising their glasses to “Kinskey, the happiest man in the world”, while he jumps out of the window in the background.

The sketch hosted by Josh Brolin unfolded a glorious ball but added a humorous take on the Regency-era and fans loved it.



A user expressed his love for Josh Brolin and wrote, “Brolin is always all in and I love him for it”.

While another wrote, “Josh Brolin understood the assignment tonight”, highlighting his commitment to his roles.

And a third user exclaimed, “I love Josh Brolin in every sketch. He is hilarious.”



