Sunday, March 10, 2024
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey

Paris Hilton is embracing and enjoying her motherhood phase according to sister Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton revealed her sister Paris Hilton is at peace and happy while embracing motherhood. 

After the arrival of her daughter, London, via surrogate in November and son Phoenix in January 2023, Paris, 43, is 'so happy' and 'at peace,' Nicky told People at the 17th Annual Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party in Los Angeles.

Nicky expressing the family joy, revealed that her own children which she shares with her husband James Rothschild, Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, Teddy Marilyn, 5, and an 18-month-old son, adore being cousins to Paris' little ones.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild, first met at Petra Ecclestone's wedding who is daughter of the former Formula 1 CEO, in 2011, after a year long-distance relationship, they moved in together to New York City.

They got engaged during after two years of dating in a summer holiday in Lake Como in the year 2014 and got married in a star-studded ceremony at Kensington Palace the following year.

Nicky and her husband reside in New York but they frequently go to Los Angeles to see the rest of their family.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their second child via surrogate, surprised fans with the Thanksgiving announcement while Nicky is falling in love with her growing family. 

