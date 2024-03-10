 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared "tears of joy" as they paid a heartfelt surprise visit to the sister of Irma Garcia in Uvalde, Texas

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional: Heres why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional: Here's why

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got emotional as the royal couple paid a surprise visit to the sister of a teacher killed in school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The couple visited the family a day before Kate Middleton issued her first statement after surgery.

According to a report by the Mirror, Archie and Lilibet doting parents shared "tears of joy" as they paid a heartfelt surprise visit to the sister of Irma Garcia, 48, who gave her own life to save young students during the massacre at an elementary school.

Irma’s nephew John Martinez shared a video and photos of Meghan and Harry on his X, formerly Twitter handle.

Sharing the video, he writes: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle singing happy birthday to my mom”

The royal couple can be seen standing in the kitchen with the family and lead the singing as they joined the touching moment.

When Meghan said, "with everyone singing too," a family member retorted, "It's you first and then we'll go after!" Meghan had just lit the candles on the cake and started the countdown to sing happy birthday.

Sharing photos of Meghan and Harry, he writes, “MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CAME TO MY HOUSE !?!?!?! they’re such a beautiful couple and I’m so blessed, so glad they came to check up on the family.”


Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic
Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic
Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try
Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery
Ariana Grande serenades ‘SNL' audience with two songs from ‘Eternal Sunshine' video
Ariana Grande serenades ‘SNL' audience with two songs from ‘Eternal Sunshine'
Madonna finds herself in oops moment during tour: Watch video
Madonna finds herself in oops moment during tour: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery
Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from
Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from
Kate Middleton's latest photo after surgery sparks new debate
Kate Middleton's latest photo after surgery sparks new debate
Meghan Markle to make Instagram return after raking up followers? Report video
Meghan Markle to make Instagram return after raking up followers? Report
Jennifer Aniston turns heads after dating readiness
Jennifer Aniston turns heads after dating readiness
Prince William turns a photographer for Kate Middleton video
Prince William turns a photographer for Kate Middleton
‘SNL': Ramy Youssef prepares to host alongside musical guest Travis Scott
‘SNL': Ramy Youssef prepares to host alongside musical guest Travis Scott