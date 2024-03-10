Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared "tears of joy" as they paid a heartfelt surprise visit to the sister of Irma Garcia in Uvalde, Texas

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional: Here's why

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got emotional as the royal couple paid a surprise visit to the sister of a teacher killed in school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.



The couple visited the family a day before Kate Middleton issued her first statement after surgery.



According to a report by the Mirror, Archie and Lilibet doting parents shared "tears of joy" as they paid a heartfelt surprise visit to the sister of Irma Garcia, 48, who gave her own life to save young students during the massacre at an elementary school.

Irma’s nephew John Martinez shared a video and photos of Meghan and Harry on his X, formerly Twitter handle.

Sharing the video, he writes: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle singing happy birthday to my mom”

The royal couple can be seen standing in the kitchen with the family and lead the singing as they joined the touching moment.

When Meghan said, "with everyone singing too," a family member retorted, "It's you first and then we'll go after!" Meghan had just lit the candles on the cake and started the countdown to sing happy birthday.

Sharing photos of Meghan and Harry, he writes, “MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY CAME TO MY HOUSE !?!?!?! they’re such a beautiful couple and I’m so blessed, so glad they came to check up on the family.”



