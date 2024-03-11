 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Ice Spice debut alum 'Y2k': What we know so far

Ice Spice announced the completion of recording her debut album, 'Y2k' earlier this week

Eloise Wells Morin

Ice Spice debut alum 'Y2k': What we know so far

Ice Spice spent her time working on her debut album, titled Y2k, for which, a release date is yet to be announced.

The In Ha Mood hit-maker has been dropping hints via her socials, as to what can fans expect from her upcoming musical venture.

She recently took to her official Instagram account to announce that she completed working on the album.

In her post, featuring a picture of the artist herself in a pastel-themed, colourful attire, Ice Spice captioned the post, “I finished recording y2k the album.”

Ice Spice can be seen in two images rocking her signature ginger ringlets with a red lollipop as an accessory in a rather dark and gloomy background.

It is still not known if the photoshoot points towards the theme of the album or is a teaser to her vinyl covers that would feature Y2k.

The tracklist and its release date are also unconfirmed however, Ice Spice did tell Variety back in September, that her go-to producer RiotUSA will be prominently featured in the credits.

Additionally, in an interview to the Today show, earlier this year, Ice Spice stated that she has a “crazy collaboration” planned for her fans, in the album.

Ice Spice has only released one single, titled, Think U The Shit (Fart), on January 25, 2024, which went viral across TikTok before it was even released. 

