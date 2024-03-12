Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce rush back to attend major Oscars' afterparty 

 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce flew for 15 hours from Singapore to attend a big celebrity's party

Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally made it to one of the hyped Oscars’ afterparty.

According to Page Six, the singer and the NFL star “secretly stepped out” together to make an appearance at the Oscars 2024 afterparty, hosted by Madonna, in Los Angeles.

The couple rushed to the star-studded affair, known as The Party, just hours after jetting back from Singapore.

Madonna hosted the party at talent manager Guy Oseary’s home in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday which has a strict no-cameras policy.

Taylor and Travis have attended their first big Hollywood event together, however, they are yet to make their red carpet debut.

According to British Vogue, other A-list celebrities in the party included Lily Gladstone, Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek, Robert De Niro, Matthew McConaughey, Lenny Kravitz, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and the Queen of Pop herself.

The Lover crooner’s attendance comes after Swifties already predicted that she might be attending one of the night's after parties after her jet was seen landing in Los Angeles, on Sunday morning, ahead of the big night.

The outlet further reported that the couple covered a commute of over 15 hours from Singapore in order to make it in time for the party.

