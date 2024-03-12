Ariana Grande awes fans with 'eternal sunshine' song 'SNL' performance

Ariana Grande performed as a musical guest on latest episode of 'SNL'

Ariana Grande just performed as a musical guest at Saturday Night Live or SNL shortly after the release of her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine.

The God Is A Woman crooner took to her official Instagram account on Monday, March 11, 2024, to upload a video of one out of the two performances she delivered on the program.

Grande’s video features her second performance on SNL, a song from her newly launched album, we can’t be friends (wait for your love).

It begins with a TV screen that shows a snippet from the track’s official music video as the camera pans towards Grande who starts singing the lyrics to the song.

Fans of the songstress were all praises for her talent as they took to the comments section to appreciate Grande’s efforts.



“Stunning. Incredible. Love hearing this album live. I’m so proud of you holy,” a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Everything was perfect!!!! Thank u for gifting us this beautiful moment. I’ll never forget it!”

Ariana Grande released her new studio album, eternal sunshine on March 8, 2024, with its song we can’t be friends (wait for your love) having its official music video while the track yes, and? features Mariah Carey in its remix version.