 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton friend reveals her emotional state amid photo controversy

Kate Middleton has apologized for Mother’s Day photo controversy amid recovery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Kate Middleton friend reveals her emotional state amid photo controversy
Kate Middleton friend reveals her emotional state amid photo controversy

Kate Middleton’s friend has revealed the emotional state of the Princess of Wales after her apology over failed Photoshop attempt did not sit well with social media users.

The unintended drama over her Mother’s Day photograph must be causing her stress as she has not fully recovered from her abdominal surgery, as per a publication.

In a conversation with The Mirror, a friend of Kate Middleton revealed that the photo controversy “would likely be upset by the furore caused by what was supposed to be an innocent family photograph.”

After the Palace released a sweet photograph of the Princess of Wales surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, news agencies pulled out the photo over concerns about it being AI generated.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton garners support amid bizarre child abuse allegations over photo scandal

Speaking with The Telegraph, a spokesperson for AP said, "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

Soon after, Kate Middleton apologized for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Taking to X, the Princess of Wales penned, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she added. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.” 

Prince William snubs Kate Middleton photo controversy amid recent outing video
Prince William snubs Kate Middleton photo controversy amid recent outing
Andrew Tate,Trista detained inn Romania in second wave of legal woes
Andrew Tate,Trista detained inn Romania in second wave of legal woes
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton apology over photo controversy
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton apology over photo controversy
Dolly Parton hints at Beyoncé's rendition of 1973 chart-topper ‘Jolene'
Dolly Parton hints at Beyoncé's rendition of 1973 chart-topper ‘Jolene'
Prince William comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid photo scandal video
Prince William comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid photo scandal
Kate Middleton Mother's Day portrait: Omid Scobie furious at palace over photo plunder
Kate Middleton Mother's Day portrait: Omid Scobie furious at palace over photo plunder
Kate Middleton garners support amid bizarre child abuse allegations over photo scandal video
Kate Middleton garners support amid bizarre child abuse allegations over photo scandal
Zendaya to host ‘Challengers' premiere in Australia: Reports
Zendaya to host ‘Challengers' premiere in Australia: Reports
Prince William makes first public statement after Kate Middleton photo controversy
Prince William makes first public statement after Kate Middleton photo controversy
Jennifer Aniston would ‘totally date' Bradley Cooper if Gigi Hadid's not in picture
Jennifer Aniston would ‘totally date' Bradley Cooper if Gigi Hadid's not in picture
Kate Middleton receives massive support after apology over photo scandal video
Kate Middleton receives massive support after apology over photo scandal
Robert Downey Jr. receives warm wishes from Johnny Depp over Oscar win
Robert Downey Jr. receives warm wishes from Johnny Depp over Oscar win