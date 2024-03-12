Kate Middleton has apologized for Mother’s Day photo controversy amid recovery

Kate Middleton friend reveals her emotional state amid photo controversy

Kate Middleton’s friend has revealed the emotional state of the Princess of Wales after her apology over failed Photoshop attempt did not sit well with social media users.



The unintended drama over her Mother’s Day photograph must be causing her stress as she has not fully recovered from her abdominal surgery, as per a publication.

In a conversation with The Mirror, a friend of Kate Middleton revealed that the photo controversy “would likely be upset by the furore caused by what was supposed to be an innocent family photograph.”

After the Palace released a sweet photograph of the Princess of Wales surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, news agencies pulled out the photo over concerns about it being AI generated.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton garners support amid bizarre child abuse allegations over photo scandal

Speaking with The Telegraph, a spokesperson for AP said, "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

Soon after, Kate Middleton apologized for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Taking to X, the Princess of Wales penned, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she added. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”