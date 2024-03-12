 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Cars slams and crashes into Windsor Castle in three vehicle collision: See Here

A car crashes near Queen Elizabeth’s resting place in Windsor Castle

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Cars slams and crashes into Windsor Castle in three vehicle collision: See Here

In a second coming, a vehicle has met with the walls of Windsor castle. Following a three vehicle collision, that left one crumpled up against the walls of the Castle, which is also Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours and many witnesses saw a Volvo crumpled up against the walls of the Castle.

For those unversed, this has occurred just a few days after another car managed to crash into the gates of Buckingham Palace, leaving them boarded up.

This time around, there were also three other vehicles involved in the incident 

Cillian Murphy shares update on ‘Peaky Blinders' movie after Oscars win video
Cillian Murphy shares update on ‘Peaky Blinders' movie after Oscars win
Adam Sandler snubs Oscars for Basketball game, leaves fans in disbelief video
Adam Sandler snubs Oscars for Basketball game, leaves fans in disbelief
Kate Middleton, Prince William's integrity at stake amid photo scandal
Kate Middleton, Prince William's integrity at stake amid photo scandal
Halle Bailey opens up about her hidden pregnancy
Halle Bailey opens up about her hidden pregnancy
Kate Middleton should have been protected over 'wonky photograph'
Kate Middleton should have been protected over 'wonky photograph'
Robert Downey Jr. flaunts coveted Oscar in new picture
Robert Downey Jr. flaunts coveted Oscar in new picture
Kate Middleton's Mothers Day picture edit gets new update video
Kate Middleton's Mothers Day picture edit gets new update
Prince William snubs Kate Middleton photo controversy amid recent outing video
Prince William snubs Kate Middleton photo controversy amid recent outing
Andrew Tate, Tristan detained in Romania in second wave of legal woes
Andrew Tate, Tristan detained in Romania in second wave of legal woes
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton apology over photo controversy
Piers Morgan reacts to Kate Middleton apology over photo controversy
Dolly Parton hints at Beyoncé's rendition of 1973 chart-topper ‘Jolene'
Dolly Parton hints at Beyoncé's rendition of 1973 chart-topper ‘Jolene'
Prince William comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid photo scandal video
Prince William comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid photo scandal