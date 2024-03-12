Cars slams and crashes into Windsor Castle in three vehicle collision: See Here

A car crashes near Queen Elizabeth’s resting place in Windsor Castle

In a second coming, a vehicle has met with the walls of Windsor castle. Following a three vehicle collision, that left one crumpled up against the walls of the Castle, which is also Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours and many witnesses saw a Volvo crumpled up against the walls of the Castle.

For those unversed, this has occurred just a few days after another car managed to crash into the gates of Buckingham Palace, leaving them boarded up.

This time around, there were also three other vehicles involved in the incident