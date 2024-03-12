Adam Sandler snubs Oscars for Basketball game, leaves fans in disbelief

Adam Sandler shocks fans with unexpected appearance at London’s Leisure Centre

File Footage

Adam Sandler was spotted in Kensington, London playing Basketball with a bunch of teens.



Sandler chose a different spot for his weekend and skipped the Academy Awards to spend his time at a UK’s recreation centre. The actor randomly showed up at the basketball game surprising his young fans.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Sandler was seen practising his shot in a floral Hawaiian shirt paired with grey sweatpants and red Nike trainers.

“I’m in West London. I pulled up to my local basketball court and look,” the TikToker said in his video as he turned the camera to reveal Adam Sandler.

“Bro, that’s Adam Sandler. Look bro, you lot think I’m messing”, he said in astonishment.

However, the recently crowned industry’s highest-paid actor has expressed his fondness for Basketball on multiple occasions and only maintains his tradition of unexpected pick-up games.



His fans also turned to the social media platform to chip in on what they think of his spontaneous appearance.

One fan recalled, “He does this in the U.S all the time. I never thought he would take the energy overseas.”

Other fans expressed their excitement and bewilderment as they shared, “This is so random. Nobody would’ve believed him if he told this story without this video”, and “Nah I love Adam Sandler you see this guy everywhere”.