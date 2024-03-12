 
Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry's future plans

Prince Harry’s six month plans for the UK and Us exposed by experts

Prince Harry’s six month plan post King Charles’ reign has just been brought to light by experts, once more.

Insights into this have been shared by royal author and commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on his thoughts during a candid interview with The Mirror.

In it he touched on the “half in, half out” arrangement Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want from King Charles.

According to Mr Quinn, “Meghan and Harry had always hoped that when Queen Elizabeth died, Charles would take a less strict view of what it means to be a working Royal.”

He also added, “The American public would have much preferred it if Harry had not given up his Royal role – that's all he's ever been trained for and that's the main thing that made him interesting.”

But after his decision was made, “he's lost that,” so “why should anyone in the States be interested - and Meghan hates the idea that she might be pulled down by this,” he even went as far as to question before signing off. 

