Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Elton John's partner reveals major health update

David Furnish dishes latest details about Sir Elton John's health crises

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Sir Elton John is reportedly preparing himself for an upcoming knee surgery.

In a new chat with The Sun, Elton’s spouse David Furnish dished new details about the singer’s health condition.

Optimistic about the Rocket Man crooner’s recovery, David shared during their Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, “He’s doing amazing.”

Lifting the lid from his spouse’s current health status, he also mentioned, “He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees.”

“I think you’ll see him breakdancing down the carpet next year,” he jokingly concluded.

For the unfamiliar, Elton John, originally named Sir Elton Hercules John CH CBE, is a British composer, singer and pianist, who has had a significant impact on America’s music by selling over 300 million records across the globe. 

He also possesses a long list of accolades including two Academy Awards, five Grammy Awards and the legendary EGOT, among many others. 

In addition to this, the musician established the Elton John AIDS foundation in 1922 with a mission “to be a powerful force in ending the AIDS epidemic.”

