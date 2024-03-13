 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Samuel Moore

Yoko Ono, John Lennon's son makes surprising statement about Emma Stone

Sean Ono Lennon talks about his late father's upcoming biopic and makes an interesting remark about Emma Stone

Samuel Moore

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Sean Ono Lennon, who is the son of the late legendary singer John Lennon and Yoko Ono, got candid about the upcoming biopics related to the founding members of his father's rock band, The Beatles.

On Sunday, the musician attended the 2024’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where he was asked which Hollywood actor will play the role of his father in one of these highly anticipated flicks.

In response to this, Sean joked and told Variety Magazine, “I’m hoping that Emma Stone might consider it.”

“I think if you’re gonna reach that as an actor, the next obvious step is to really go for it and be John Lennon,” he continued with his humor and kept the actor's real name under wraps.

These hilarious remarks come after the La La Land hitmaker was conferred with the Best Female Actress Academy Award for her phenomenal work in the movie, Poor Things earlier in the evening.

Elsewhere in the chat, Sean admitted that “You need four films” to tell the story of the Fab Four, namely Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Sean's late father John Lennon. 

“That’s the minimum you need to cover the epic story of The Beatles,” he declared in conclusion. 

