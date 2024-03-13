Sharon Stone recalled the time she was filming 'Silver' in 1993 with William Baldwin

Sharon Stone exposes producer who told her to 'sleep' with William Baldwin

Sharon Stone finally lifted the curtain on the producer who allegedly pressured her to have intimate relations with a co-star.

The 66-year-old actress’ statement comes after she talked about how an executive asked her to sleep with co-star William Baldwin in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice but did not name the person responsible for it.

Now, on the Louis Theroux podcast on Monday, Sharon revealed that it was her film Silver producer Robert Evans.

“He called me to his office. He had these very low ’70s, ’80s couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set,” she recalled.

“And he’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, his performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem,” Sharon added.

Sharon further shared how Robert tried to justify his request by trying to convince her that it would give the pair “a better chemistry on screen” which would “save the movie.”

“The real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f–k him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight arse,” she explained.