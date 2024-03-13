Tom Cruise dines in a British restaurant situated in a small town and the management took to social media to thank the star

Local restaurant get brushes with fame as Tom Cruise dines in

In a local town of Derbyshire, Bakewell, a dining spot had a brush with fame when the Mission Impossible A-listers Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell had dinner there during the filming of the upcoming instalment of the spy thriller franchise.

Star-struck eatery crew, took to social media, to share snippets of the global stars having a night out in their eating house, named Lovage Restaurant.

"We were honored to have shared our food and hospitality with and his cast and crew last week," the caption continued.

"A truly humbling experience to have had such a kind and genuine group of guests join us," the post reads.

Expressing fondness for Tom, they wrote, "Mr Cruise was kind enough to offer a photo with us all and has given us permission to share."

It continued, "Thank you for choosing Lovage - we would be thrilled to welcome you all back again! A special thank you to Mrs M and Mrs C for your wonderful visit and careful arrangement."

Apart from them, Simon likewise shared a selfie with the Mission Impossible's cast and crew outside the restaurant.



