Denzel Washington honours decades long friendship with Lenny Kravitz

Denzel Washington just expressed how fond he is of Lenny Kravitz, elaborating on his friendship with the musician he has had for 30 years.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Malcom X star gave an honourary speech for Kravitz at the multi-instrumentalist’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The speech revolved around the theme of friendship as Washington kicked it off saying, “I looked it up, Webster’s, A person who one knows, and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection, typically exclusive of sexual relations.”

Adding a touch of cheekiness, Washington delivered the punchline of his speech, going, “Well…” hinting at the fact that their friendship might have crossed platonic boundaries.

Further along his speech, Washington also cracked a joke about the power Kravitz’s handshakes hold.

“Every time I shake hands like this with Lenny, I always have my eyes open, ‘cause once he had a ring on, a thumb ring, and he busted my hand open,” The Equalizer actor stated.

Denzel Washington’s harmless jokes at the ceremony resulted in a thunderous and light-hearted laughter from the audience as well as Kravitz himself.