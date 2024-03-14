 
menu
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

George Strait 'Ocean Front Property' album marks 37 years of chart success

George Strait released his album 'Ocean Front Property' on January 12, 1987

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 14, 2024

George Strait Ocean Front Property album marks 37 years of chart success
George Strait 'Ocean Front Property' album marks 37 years of chart success

George Strait just marked 37 years since he topped musical charts with the release of his seventh studio album, Ocean Front Property.

The You Look So Good In Love crooner’s record was his first to land the number one spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.

It included number one hit tracks, namely classics like All My Ex’s Live in Texas and Am I Blue.

Ocean Front Property was released on January 12, 1987 and is a two times platinum certified album by the RIAA.

The album was written by the great Dean Dillon, Hank Cochran and Royce Porter, where the narrator describes how, in the wake of a breakup, he’ll never miss his ex or ever want to get back together with her.

Ocean Front Property consists of ten different tracks and was followed by his 1986 album, titled, Merry Christmas Strait to You.

George Strait’s legendary album was also ranked as the fifth best album on the CMT’s list of 40 Greatest Albums in Country Music in 2006.

Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look
Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
King Charles' monarchy treating Kate Middleton grossly unfair
King Charles' monarchy treating Kate Middleton grossly unfair
Confusion involving Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars gets clear
Confusion involving Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars gets clear
Denzel Washington honours decades long friendship with Lenny Kravitz
Denzel Washington honours decades long friendship with Lenny Kravitz
Kevin Costner reacts to John Mulaney's Oscars monologue video
Kevin Costner reacts to John Mulaney's Oscars monologue
Britney Spears prefers email over face-to-face interviews?
Britney Spears prefers email over face-to-face interviews?
Local restaurant get brushes with fame as Tom Cruise dines in
Local restaurant get brushes with fame as Tom Cruise dines in
Kate Middleton risks drowning in a quagmire of her own making
Kate Middleton risks drowning in a quagmire of her own making
Ariana Grande expresses gratitude over 'eternal sunshine' release
Ariana Grande expresses gratitude over 'eternal sunshine' release