George Strait released his album 'Ocean Front Property' on January 12, 1987

George Strait 'Ocean Front Property' album marks 37 years of chart success

George Strait just marked 37 years since he topped musical charts with the release of his seventh studio album, Ocean Front Property.

The You Look So Good In Love crooner’s record was his first to land the number one spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.

It included number one hit tracks, namely classics like All My Ex’s Live in Texas and Am I Blue.

Ocean Front Property was released on January 12, 1987 and is a two times platinum certified album by the RIAA.

The album was written by the great Dean Dillon, Hank Cochran and Royce Porter, where the narrator describes how, in the wake of a breakup, he’ll never miss his ex or ever want to get back together with her.

Ocean Front Property consists of ten different tracks and was followed by his 1986 album, titled, Merry Christmas Strait to You.

George Strait’s legendary album was also ranked as the fifth best album on the CMT’s list of 40 Greatest Albums in Country Music in 2006.