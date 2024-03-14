Elton John's family talks potential new musical

Elton John is reportedly releasing two musicals in the year 2024

Photo: Elton John’s family talk potential new musical

Elton John’s spouse, David Furnish, weighed in on the possibility of a new musical.

As fans will know, the legendary singing sensation is on its way to release two highly anticipated musicals this year.

In a recent chat, David Furnish, who is Elton John’s husband, talked about the possibility of a third one.

Elaborating on the ‘innovative’ idea, David revealed to The Sun, “A catalog musical?” before noting, “We’re always looking at it .”

“I think if we wanted to do it, we would want to do it in a way that was really innovative and really exciting and different. We’re open to any great ideas and it’s a wonderful catalog,” he also established.

Nonetheless, he informed that currently they are all caught up with their upcoming works, one of which is called The Devil Wears Prada whereas the other one holds the name Tammy Faye.

“But at the moment, with the two other musicals, we’re quite busy as it is,” David simply expressed.

Elsewhere in the chat, David shared updates about Elton’s upcoming knee surgery, which reportedly prohibited him from walking the red carpet at their Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

“He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees,” David disclosed in the chat.

With that being said, he was optimistic that “you’ll see him breakdancing down the carpet next year,” as Sir Elton John will be up and about in no time.

Before resigning from the topic, David confirmed that the 5 Grammy Awards winner was “doing amazing” despite his health struggles.