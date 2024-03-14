 
menu
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Elton John's family talks potential new musical

Elton John is reportedly releasing two musicals in the year 2024

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Photo: Elton John’s family talk potential new musical
Photo: Elton John’s family talk potential new musical

Elton John’s spouse, David Furnish, weighed in on the possibility of a new musical. 

As fans will know, the legendary singing sensation is on its way to release two highly anticipated musicals this year.

In a recent chat, David Furnish, who is Elton John’s husband, talked about the possibility of a third one.

Elaborating on the ‘innovative’ idea, David revealed to The Sun, “A catalog musical?” before noting, “We’re always looking at it .”

“I think if we wanted to do it, we would want to do it in a way that was really innovative and really exciting and different. We’re open to any great ideas and it’s a wonderful catalog,” he also established.

Nonetheless, he informed that currently they are all caught up with their upcoming works, one of which is called The Devil Wears Prada whereas the other one holds the name Tammy Faye.

“But at the moment, with the two other musicals, we’re quite busy as it is,” David simply expressed.

Elsewhere in the chat, David shared updates about Elton’s upcoming knee surgery, which reportedly prohibited him from walking the red carpet at their Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party.

“He’s having another knee done in a couple of weeks and by the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees,” David disclosed in the chat. 

With that being said, he was optimistic that “you’ll see him breakdancing down the carpet next year,” as Sir Elton John will be up and about in no time.

Before resigning from the topic, David confirmed that the 5 Grammy Awards winner was “doing amazing” despite his health struggles.  

Dua Lipa announces release date, tracks for new album Radical Optimism
Dua Lipa announces release date, tracks for new album Radical Optimism
Beyonce bags another earn with country star
Beyonce bags another earn with country star
The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert
The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert
Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news
Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news
Drake reacts to Kanye West's scathing comments
Drake reacts to Kanye West's scathing comments
Ice Spice AGAIN replies to hate over her Oscars' afterparty dress
Ice Spice AGAIN replies to hate over her Oscars' afterparty dress
Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday
Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday
George Strait 'Ocean Front Property' album marks 37 years of chart success
George Strait 'Ocean Front Property' album marks 37 years of chart success
Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look
Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail