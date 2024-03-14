Kate Middleton's Mother's Day controversy sparked fury among journalists over 'heavily-edited' picture

The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert

The palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton’s picture controversy as soon as possible, according to royal expert and public relations professional David Johnson.

The founder and CEO of Strategic Visions PR Group told US Weekly that the Princess of Wales’ experiment with sharing a heavily-edited picture on Mother’s Day was “a mistake,” as it “raised even more questions” about her health and whereabouts.

After journalists realized the picture was “manipulated,” Associated Press journalists were asked to “kill the picture” which prompted an apology from Kate.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” the statement read on X.

Now, David tells the outlet that the palace is allegedly throwing Kate under the bus.

“The thing that you do is say, ‘This was a mistake, something that should not have happened. It was a junior person on our staff who released [the photo]. We know you’re all waiting to see the Princess of Wales, and you will see her shortly,’” he said.

“By trying to throw the blame on her, it’s created even more of a story. … It seems almost like … complete chaos dysfunction, and that there’s something waiting to drop and no one knows what it is,” David added.

He concluded: “The longer this goes on, you’re going to have more people spreading rumors about her,” he said. “It is amateur hour and it’s a PR disaster.”