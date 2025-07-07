Jessie J announces huge cancer recovery news: ‘I am OK'

Jessie J reveals there is ‘no cancer spread' following mastectomy

Jessie J is cancer-free!

The singer, who has remained rather active on social media regarding her post-surgery recovery, updated her fans that she has “no cancer spread” now.

Taking to her official Instagram, Jessie, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, posted a picture of her son saying “mummy’s going to be OK.”

Writing the caption, the Bang Bang singer penned, “And I am OK, results = I have no cancer spread, happy tears are real.”

“Thank you for the prayers, the love, the well wishes, the joy and all the positive energy. This video is from the night before my surgery. We called it baby boy. You are my biggest ray of light and with you in my life, the darkness will never win,” she mentioned.

“Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters, but for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster,” Jessie J concluded, with her cheeky name she came up with during her last update on social media.

This comes after the Price Tag revealed in early June that she had been spending time “in and out of tests” when announcing that she was “diagnosed with early breast cancer.”

“Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early,’” she wrote in the post at that time, adding, “It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music.”

Jessie J then performed at the Capital’s Summertime Ball last month, where she promised her fans that she would “beat” breast cancer.