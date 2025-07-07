 
James Gunn gets honest about 'Superman's box office pressure

'Superman's director James Gunn reflects on the box office numbers of the upcoming film

July 07, 2025

Superman is less than a week away from release, but its director, James Gunn, is already active on social media, promoting the film and calling out what he calls ' nonsense’ stuff attributed to the movie.

One such example is the pressure of the box office. But the co-head of the DC in an interview with GQ Magazine said, “Is there something riding on it? Yeah, but it’s not as big as people make it out to be."

He continued, “They hear these numbers that the movie’s only going to be successful if it makes $700 million or something and it’s just complete and utter nonsense. It doesn’t need to be as big of a situation as people are saying.”

Meanwhile, Superman is coming at a time when there are discussions about "superhero fatigue." However, in James's view, it is not the reason why the comic book films bombed at the box office.

“I think there is such a thing as superhero fatigue. I think it doesn’t have anything to do with superheroes," he told Rolling Stone in 2023.

The director added. "It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character,” he said. “We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man."

"Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts. And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring.”

Superman will fly into cinemas on July 11.

