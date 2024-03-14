Sydney Sweeney played the role of Julia Cornwall, a version of Spider-Woman, in 'Madame Web'

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on flop 'Madame Web'

Sydney Sweeney opened up about her role in Madame Web.

The 26-year-old actress talked about her first studio flop in an interview with Los Angeles Times and revealed that she doesn’t care about the film’s poor performance being mocked.

“I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen,” Sydney said.

Madame Web marks her third high profile release in four months as she premiered her latest movie Immaculate at SXSW after ruling the box office, opposite Glen Powell, with her hit romantic comedy Anyone But You.

Sydney starred in Madame Web as Julia Cornwall, a version of Spider-Woman.

The comic book film could only earn $42 million at the domestic box office as its worldwide gross remains under $100 million.

Previously, the Euphoria actor also joked about the movie being mocked as she took a dig at herself on Saturday Night Live where she told Jimmy Kimmel, “You definitely didn’t see me in ‘Madame Web.’”