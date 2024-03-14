 
menu
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Natalie Portman hypes 'Barbie' while joining a major movement

Natalie Portman shared how the success of 'Barbie' filled her with hope for women in the industry

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Natalie Portman hypes Barbie while joining a major movement
Natalie Portman hypes 'Barbie' while joining a major movement

Natalie Portman has decided to join a major movement and credits Barbie for contributing to it.

Joining A-list celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria, the 42-year-old actress has signed the famous letter to New York Times which calls for an end to sexual misconduct against women.

Natalie believes that despite the seven-year long ongoing #MeToo movement, not much has changed regarding the “physical safety” of females in the workplace

She told Marie Claire Australia: “I wish I could say that it was just [about] the danger to women and the ability for women to be in the workplace without having to worry about their physical safety.”

“Unfortunately, it's not, but at least the conversation has started and the awareness has started in a way that hopefully has improved conditions. But it's far from over; it's still an ongoing fight,” she added.

However, the Oscar-winning actress is filled with hope for women after the success of Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar production.

"There has been progress, particularly [with] people talking about it. I was so excited by the extraordinary success of Barbie. I think it really opens the door for so many people because, unfortunately, the proof is always in financial success," Natalie stated.

She continued: “The ‘Barbie’ film proved that [a female director and cast] can be very, very successful. I think that'll help a lot more people get their films made.”

Selena Gomez look back at her self-discovery journey: 'Makes me sick'
Selena Gomez look back at her self-discovery journey: 'Makes me sick'
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on flop 'Madame Web'
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on flop 'Madame Web'
Ryan Gosling reveals his shocking stunt in 'The Fall Guy'
Ryan Gosling reveals his shocking stunt in 'The Fall Guy'
Kate Middleton's controversy raises concern over another picture
Kate Middleton's controversy raises concern over another picture
Dua Lipa announces release date, tracks for new album Radical Optimism
Dua Lipa announces release date, tracks for new album Radical Optimism
Beyonce bags another earn with country star
Beyonce bags another earn with country star
The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert
The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert
Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news
Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news
Drake reacts to Kanye West's scathing comments
Drake reacts to Kanye West's scathing comments
Ice Spice AGAIN replies to hate over her Oscars' afterparty dress
Ice Spice AGAIN replies to hate over her Oscars' afterparty dress
Elton John's family talks potential new musical
Elton John's family talks potential new musical
Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday
Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday