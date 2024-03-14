Natalie Portman hypes 'Barbie' while joining a major movement

Natalie Portman shared how the success of 'Barbie' filled her with hope for women in the industry

Natalie Portman has decided to join a major movement and credits Barbie for contributing to it.

Joining A-list celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria, the 42-year-old actress has signed the famous letter to New York Times which calls for an end to sexual misconduct against women.

Natalie believes that despite the seven-year long ongoing #MeToo movement, not much has changed regarding the “physical safety” of females in the workplace

She told Marie Claire Australia: “I wish I could say that it was just [about] the danger to women and the ability for women to be in the workplace without having to worry about their physical safety.”

“Unfortunately, it's not, but at least the conversation has started and the awareness has started in a way that hopefully has improved conditions. But it's far from over; it's still an ongoing fight,” she added.

However, the Oscar-winning actress is filled with hope for women after the success of Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar production.

"There has been progress, particularly [with] people talking about it. I was so excited by the extraordinary success of Barbie. I think it really opens the door for so many people because, unfortunately, the proof is always in financial success," Natalie stated.

She continued: “The ‘Barbie’ film proved that [a female director and cast] can be very, very successful. I think that'll help a lot more people get their films made.”