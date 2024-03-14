Scooter Braun said, "I miss her every single day, and today I couldn’t stop thinking about her"

Scooter Braun pays heartfelt tribute to his ‘amazing' grandmother

US record producer Scooter Braun remembered his ‘amazing’ grandmother on his 94th birthday and paid touching tribute to her.



Taking to Instagram, Braun shared throwback photos with his ‘Ma’ with a heartfelt tribute.

Scott “Scooter” Braun said, “Today my Ma, my amazing grandmother, would’ve turned 94. I miss her every single day, and today I couldn’t stop thinking about her. I wonder what she would’ve thought watching the world fight with itself.

“I’m so grateful she was in mine and gave me the example of what a true and kind person is. I’m taking her lead today. Miss you Ma. Happy birthday!”

Commenting on it, one fan said, “What a beautiful woman. Inspiration to us all.”



Another commented, “Happy birthday to your beautiful Ma.”