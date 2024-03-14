 
menu
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Scooter Braun pays heartfelt tribute to his 'amazing' grandmother

Scooter Braun said, "I miss her every single day, and today I couldn’t stop thinking about her"

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Scooter Braun pays heartfelt tribute to his ‘amazing grandmother
Scooter Braun pays heartfelt tribute to his ‘amazing' grandmother

US record producer Scooter Braun remembered his ‘amazing’ grandmother on his 94th birthday and paid touching tribute to her.

Taking to Instagram, Braun shared throwback photos with his ‘Ma’ with a heartfelt tribute.

Scott “Scooter” Braun said, “Today my Ma, my amazing grandmother, would’ve turned 94. I miss her every single day, and today I couldn’t stop thinking about her. I wonder what she would’ve thought watching the world fight with itself.

“I’m so grateful she was in mine and gave me the example of what a true and kind person is. I’m taking her lead today. Miss you Ma. Happy birthday!”

Commenting on it, one fan said, “What a beautiful woman. Inspiration to us all.”

Another commented, “Happy birthday to your beautiful Ma.”

Meghan Markle's unedited pregnancy announcement photo released amid Kate Middleton controversy
Meghan Markle's unedited pregnancy announcement photo released amid Kate Middleton controversy
Michael Keaton performs double duty in film 'Knox Goes Away'
Michael Keaton performs double duty in film 'Knox Goes Away'
Kate Middleton admits its ‘nerve-wracking' marrying into Royal family video
Kate Middleton admits its ‘nerve-wracking' marrying into Royal family
Robert Downey Jr reveals secret to lasting marriage to Susan Downey
Robert Downey Jr reveals secret to lasting marriage to Susan Downey
Jennifer Garner hesitant to invite Jennifer Lopez to her ‘secret' summer wedding video
Jennifer Garner hesitant to invite Jennifer Lopez to her ‘secret' summer wedding
Prince William and Harry reunion: royal fans receive exciting news
Prince William and Harry reunion: royal fans receive exciting news
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son reveals true sentiments for his dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son reveals true sentiments for his dad
Kate Middleton pulls out of another major event amid disappearance rumours video
Kate Middleton pulls out of another major event amid disappearance rumours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic comes out in defence of Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic comes out in defence of Kate Middleton
Royal family shares first picture of King Charles after Kate Middleton photo scandal
Royal family shares first picture of King Charles after Kate Middleton photo scandal
Olivia Rodrigo takes bold step during her Missouri concert
Olivia Rodrigo takes bold step during her Missouri concert
Kate Middleton made Mother's Day photo error in ‘good faith': ‘Time to move on'
Kate Middleton made Mother's Day photo error in ‘good faith': ‘Time to move on'