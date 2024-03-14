Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz reportedly got engaged in 2023 after dating for two years

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz planning intimate wedding with A-list guests

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are planning an intimate wedding with their A-list friends and close family members, a report has revealed.



The lovebirds will keep their wedding low-key just as they keep mum on details of their private lives, a tipster spilled to Life & Style.

Sharing details of their wedding plans, they revealed, “Zoë is a stickler for design and ethereal aesthetics and details, so by backyard, don’t think BBQ.”

“But it’s going to be a relaxed, elevated, A-list affair that their guests will be talking about for years to come,” the insider revealed.

Speaking of the duo deciding to exchange vows, the source said “getting married seems like the most natural thing to do” to Tatum and Kravitz, who have both been divorced previously.

“Zoë and Channing knew they had something special from the very beginning. They’re so ready to become husband and wife,” the source noted.

For the unversed, The Batman star sparked engagement rumors after flaunting a huge diamond during Halloween celebrations last year.

Even though the couple, who have been dating for two years, they have not announced their engagement, it has been reported that Tatum proposed to Kravitz with her "dream ring."

"She couldn’t believe Channing knew exactly what to get," the source said of the Magic Mike star while speaking with the publication. "But he’s a romantic like that."