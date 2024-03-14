 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle's unedited pregnancy announcement photo released amid Kate Middleton controversy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Valentine's Day 2021 that they were expecting their second baby with stunning photo

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Meghan Markle's unedited pregnancy announcement photo released amid Kate Middleton controversy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s photographer Misan Harriman has finally released the Duchess of Sussex original pregnancy announcement photo after editing allegations.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, Misan posted the photo of the California-based royal couple that he took in 2021 when the Duchess was pregnant with their daughter, now 2, to denounce claims he manipulated the image.

Misan posted the picture with caption, “The original Jpeg without the black and White grade, I expect a full apology and retraction from @MailOnline @Telegraph @victoria_ward. No trees or meadows were moved or swapped, this is the image straight out of camera.”

He further said, “Also that is a Jacaranda Tree, not a willow tree.”

The photographer also revealed the metadata backing up that he took the intimate portrait on an Apple iPad.

Meghan and Harry announced on Valentine's Day in 2021 that they were expecting their second baby with a black-and-white photo that was taken remotely by Harriman, their friend and longtime photographer. 

