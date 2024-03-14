Halle Berry's ex-husband Oliver Martinez lands in hot waters

Halle berry’s ex-husband is blamed for his motor bike accident in 2023

Halle Berry’s ex-husband Oliver Martinez countersued by Los Angeles

Halle Berry’s ex-husband Oliver Martinez is accused for causing the 2023 motorcycle crash that left him with brain injury and permanent scarring.



According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the City of Los Angeles denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit filed by Oliver.

On April 3, 2023, at 11 AM, Martinez was riding his motorcycle on Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles when he suffered a motorcycle crash causing serious injuries including brain injury, loss of consciousness, facial lacerations, nose fracture, permanent scarring and other bodily injuries, claimed by Martinez.

Afterwards, Martinez sued the City of Los Angeles over dangerous road conditions that left him injured.

His suit claimed, “The ROADWAY was dangerous due to damaged, deteriorated, worn out and crumbling asphalt, with multiple potholes, large/deep cracks, including the subject large/deep crack in the middle of two parallel concrete slabs, which was not visible or apparent to reasonable users of the ROADWAY, in part, due to the large and dark shadows of the nearby large trees and lack of any warnings or notice of such dangerous condition of public property.”

In response to the suit, the lawyers for the City of Los Angeles accused Martinez of being at fault, “The damages alleged were directly and proximately caused and contributed to by the negligence of plaintiff, and the extent of damages sustained, if any, should be reduced in proportion to the amount of said negligence,” the response read.

The City of Los Angeles asked the court not to give Martinez a single dime and dismiss the suit and the city lawyers filed a countersuit against Martinez, accusing him of being responsible for any damage caused.