Kate Middleton blasted over tug of war with media and privacy

Kate Middleton warned she needs to prioritize the media if she wants a shot at the throne of England

File Footage

Kate Middleton has just been warned about the implications that she’s giving birth to by not prioritizing her relationship with the media.



A senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History at Newcastle University, Dr Marin Farr, issued these claims.

He weighed in on everything while speaking candidly with the Daily Express US.

During that chat he highlighted the Royal Family’s highly curated bid for privacy and admitted, “They want privacy sometimes, but the last thing they want is complete privacy because they need to exist.”

“It’s a balance between the public and the private,” as well as “the irritation they feel of having the media there,” because “they need the media there.”

He also slipped in his own words of wisdom too, and said, “They need to nurture this relationship between the two, which is very close.”

At one point in the conversation, Dr Farr also highlighted how he came to include the royals in his lectures in the first place and responded by saying, “As someone who studies contemporary Britain and how we got here, but also Britain’s foreign relations and Britain’s international profile and reputation, it’s impossible not to consider.”

“My teaching has shifted, from doing things in the past to doing things that happen now, and going backwards through it.”

“The current affairs expert talks about how the past plays a role in the present and vice versa: ‘Like if there is an Andrew, they cut him off, if there is a Harry, for example, they cut him off, in the past, they would institutionalise people who were embarrassing for one reason or another’. So they have been quite ruthless as an institution, as any institution has to be, I suppose.”