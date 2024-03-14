 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt content to move on as Angelina Jolie divorce case nears end

Brad Pitt ‘not thrilled’ but wants to move on from Angelina Jolie as divorce case draws near

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Brad Pitt content to move on as Angelina Jolie divorce case nears end
Brad Pitt content to move on as Angelina Jolie divorce case nears end

Brad Pitt wants to put an end to divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie and move ahead in life with new girlfriend Ines De Ramon, latest report revealed.

The Hollywood hunk is “not thrilled” over the court’s decision but he is happy to leave behind the toxic separation battle with the Maleficent star.

According to Us Weekly, the divorce litigation of one of the most beloved couples of Hollywood is drawing near with Jolie possibly maintaining primary custody of the pair’s three minor children.

“The negotiation process was agonizing, but the financial docs were filed in the last couple of weeks,” a source close to exes told the publication.

They added, “Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolizes relief and a definitive end to their relationship.”

The tipster went on to say that Pitt is not “thrilled” with Jolie getting primary custody of Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, but “agreed because it wasn’t as bad as Angie [getting] full custody like she wanted.”

The main custody arrangement marks a notable compromise, according to the insider, as Jolie believes Pitt is responsible for their divorce and feels obligated to prioritize the children's well-being.

While the Babylon star still has visitation rights, the insider claimed “it’s disappointing that he doesn’t see the kids” as often as he’d like to.

“He wishes their relationship was stronger and wants to work on that,” they added.

