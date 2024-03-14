 
menu
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton plans to quit royal duties? Decision likely to rock her marriage and monarchy

Kate Middleton said, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing"

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Kate Middleton plans to quit royal duties? Decision likely to rock her marriage and monarchy

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly planning to follow in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s footsteps and considering to quit royal duties, an insider has claimed amid her Mother’s Day photo scandal.

The royal source has claimed that Kate Middleton has made up her mind to step down as series of scandals have painted the future queen a "villain," a "racist," and a bully.

According to a report by the National Enquirer, per Business Times, Kate Middleton’s shock decision has allegedly rocked her marriage to Prince William and the monarchy amid King Charles cancer treatment as the royal family is already facing shortage of working members.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to US.

The fresh claims have been made after Kate Middleton’s photo controversy.

The future queen has also issued apology over the edited photo, saying “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Kate Middleton hailed for fighting off wicked trolls with appalling actions video
Kate Middleton hailed for fighting off wicked trolls with appalling actions
Kylie Jenner struggles to sell $18 million home?
Kylie Jenner struggles to sell $18 million home?
David and Victoria Beckham's ‘be honest' moment bags BAFTA nomination video
David and Victoria Beckham's ‘be honest' moment bags BAFTA nomination
Kim Kardashian makes big sacrifice for kids amid Kanye West row video
Kim Kardashian makes big sacrifice for kids amid Kanye West row
Brad Pitt content to move on as Angelina Jolie divorce case nears end
Brad Pitt content to move on as Angelina Jolie divorce case nears end
Bella Hadid fast forwards romance with beau Adan Banuelos
Bella Hadid fast forwards romance with beau Adan Banuelos
Kate Middleton released Mother's photo without wedding ring on purpose?
Kate Middleton released Mother's photo without wedding ring on purpose?
Zayn Malik startles Jimmy Fallon with surprise appearance, drops major announcement video
Zayn Malik startles Jimmy Fallon with surprise appearance, drops major announcement
Kate Middleton draws ire criticism over her integrity: ‘What else's been doctored?'
Kate Middleton draws ire criticism over her integrity: ‘What else's been doctored?'
Kate Middleton rigid on not disclosing medical records to public: Royal Insider
Kate Middleton rigid on not disclosing medical records to public: Royal Insider
Prince Harry sends clear message to Prince William as they honor mom Diana
Prince Harry sends clear message to Prince William as they honor mom Diana
Ryan Gosling gives four paws & a tail surprise to Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling gives four paws & a tail surprise to Eva Mendes