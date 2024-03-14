Kanye West posts ‘bridal' look of Bianca Censori to showcase ‘purer' look

Kanye West shared racy snaps of Bianca Censori to his social media again

Kanye West has shared more racy snaps of his wife Bianca Censori on Instagram, but something seems different this time, per an expert.

Ye took to his account to share a slew of snaps of Bianca in a baby-pink tank top and white lacy leggings. His recent post shows the Yeezy architect in a slightly covered-up look as compared to her usual barely-there outfits.

Body language expert Judi James thinks the new post is meant to showcase a “purer” look of Bianca to fans.

Judi told The Mirror: "Pale pink laced corsets with white lace and bows will normally suggest something bridal. This is a much purer look for Kanye’s own little dress-up doll, like wedding day Barbie before the skirts go on."

Judi noted that Ye meant to show fans that the 29-year-old is more than his “muse. She said: "The poses are also far more demure. Bianca stands with her hands behind her back in a look of innocence and her wide-eye facial expression adds to that theme. It’s as though, after ‘pants off’ February and the increasingly daring and shocking sheer looks, Kanye is wanting to show his wife’s sweeter, and less sexual side. It’s as though he wants to remind everyone that this is actually his bride as well as his muse.”

This comes after the Carnival hitmaker’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was seen hanging out with his current wife at his listening event for Vultures. It marked the first time the duo have been pictured together. They were seen talking and nodding along to the music.