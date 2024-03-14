Reports suggest Tom Cruise's absence from the 2024 Oscars was in avoidance of being the butt of jokes involving his daughter Suri

Tom Cruise skips the 2024 Oscars to dodge uneasy jokes?

Tom Cruise was billed as a reviver of the cinemas when he rolled out the mega-hit Top Gun: Maverick after a lull from the pandemic.

But, the superstar was not present at the most biggest event to celebrate the movies: the Oscars — twice in a row.



Observers point to the absence of the megastar from the ceremony due to his alleged inability to be a good sport.

In the two Academy Awards, the emcee of the night was Jimmy Kimmel.

The experienced host previously did not spare the Mission Impossible actor as he targeted him with his funny jabs zeroing in on his association with the controversial Church of Scientology.

This year, the insiders believe, the A-lister avoided the mega event to dodge being the butt of jokes, especially because he feared the humour will drag his youngest daughter, Suri, with whom he shares a complicated relationship.

As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, there are scant details about the father-duo relationship, sources blame Scientology behind it.

As the Church leadership was wary about the 'non-believers' influence, including Katie Holmes - his child's mother - on the New York native.

The last time Tom took his daughter's name in public was in 2013.