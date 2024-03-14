Jennifer Lopez sparks rumors of ‘low ticket sales' with cancelation of shows

Jennifer Lopez has sparked social media rumors by cancelling several shows

file footage

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled several of her upcoming tour dates, leading netizens to think it’d due to "low ticket sales."

Jennifer is set to tour the U.S. for her new album This is Me... Now and released tickets two weeks ago. The seven cancelled shows were to take place across Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland and Tampa in August. The Waiting For Tonight hitmaker has yet to comment on the cancellations.

Entertainment Weekly previously reported that the cancellations are likely due to logistical issues. However, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton shared a screenshot of Ticketmaster arena map showing a large number of seats still available for her Miami concert in June.

He wrote: “This is shocking. Look at how many tickets remain for the second stop of #JenniferLopez's upcoming tour! Tickets have been on sale for a while! This is in Miami - a big city with a lot of Latinos, her demo - and it's a Friday night! Eeek!!!"

Replying to the tweet, one user wrote, "In my opinion people like her more out of state. She should go on an international tour instead."

Another wrote: "The economy is rough."

"Not @JLo canceling her Tampa tour date due to low ticket sales," someone else wrote on X.